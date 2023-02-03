SOUTHWICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A baby died on Friday after a tree crashed onto an SUV in Southwick, officials said.

The incident took place just before 12 p.m. on Feeding Hills Road, according to the Hamden District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said the tree appeared to have fallen due to heavy wind, crushing the SUV.

Southwick fire crews responding were able to free the vehicle’s driver, a 23-year-old from Winstead, Conn. The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver’s infant, who was also in the vehicle, did not survive, according to the DA’s office.

An investigation was ongoing as of Friday evening involving the Southwick Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.

