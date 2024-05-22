MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - A baby Eurasian eagle-owl was just born at Southwick’s Zoo in Mendon, according to a Tuesday announcement from the zoo.

The new bird is the offspring of the zoo’s two resident adult Eurasian eagle-owls and the first to hatch at Southwick’s, the zoo said.

The owlet is slated to take on an important role as an ambassador animal to help educate visitors about the importance of wildlife conservation, according to the zoo.

Eurasian eagle-owls are one of the largest owl species in the world, with their wingspans typically about 5 to 6 and a half feet long, according to the zoo’s website. They’re carnivores that prey on small mammals and birds, and they can live up to 20 years in the wild and 60 years in captivity, the zoo said.

