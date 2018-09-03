Baby fawn wedged in fence rescued by police officer

(WHDH) — Police in Oregon rescued a baby fawn that was found trapped in a section of fencing last week after being tipped off by a concerned passerby.

An officer responding to a yard in Eugene on Aug. 30 came across the animal, which had its entire torso wedged between two wooden planks, according to local media.

Officer Shawni McLaughlin, who works with the department’s animal welfare unit, was able to free the fawn using gloves and a towel.

After a few moments, the fawn was able to get up and go on its way.

