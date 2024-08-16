LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - New details have been released from the investigation into the death of a baby in Lexington on Tuesday.

Officers located the one-year-old boy inside a vehicle Tuesday, unresponsive, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

The child was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators said the one-year-old boy may have been left in his mother’s car for hours in the summer heat, and that the child was never brought inside the daycare on the day he died.

An autopsy is being performed.

