Baby fox enters New Bedford home through doggy door

This baby fox entered a New Bedford home through a doggy door. Courtesy New Bedford Police Department.

NEW BEDFORD (WHDH) - Animal control officials in New Bedford are caring for a baby red fox that walked into a home through a doggy door, police said.

The residents called New Bedford Animal Control Officer Manny Maciel, who took the five-week-old fox to the Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable, where it is being cared for until it can be safely released back into the wild in a few months.

