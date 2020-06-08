(CNN) — British firefighters have rescued an inquisitive fox cub that had got its head stuck in a rusty wheel.

Members of the Knightswood Community Fire Station in Glasgow, Scotland used cutting equipment to free the fox over the weekend.

They managed to release the creature without it sustaining any injuries, they said on Twitter.

Firefighters added that the cub “ran off to enjoy the rest of the night.”

Foxes are a noticeable member of British urban wildlife, frequently spotted roaming around city streets.

The creature’s mishap is not completely unusual. In January, California firefighters helped a puppy who also got its head stuck in a spare tire.

Riverside County Animal Services officials initially responded to the call to find the 3-month-old Australian cattle dog in a precarious situation. The dog had put its head through the hole on the wheel that attaches to the hub on a vehicle’s suspension. Once in, the dog couldn’t get its head out.

