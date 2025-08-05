A baby girl is being treated for a rare tick borne virus on Martha’s Vineyard.

Public health officials say they are investigating preliminary results of a Powassan Virus Infection on the Vineyard where the girl lives.

Officials say the virus can cause brain swelling and other neurological complications. There is no treatment for the virus.

There have been three confirmed cases of Powassan Virus in Massachusetts this year.

