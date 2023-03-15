A baby girl recently headed home from Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Brighton, marking a moment 15 months in the making for the baby and her family.

15-month-old Helen was born prematurely with a serious lung issue.

She has been rehabbing and recently became healthy enough to join her twin sister and family at their Cape Cod home.

Helen was born in December, 2021 — three months before her mother’s due date.

While Helen’s twin sister, Alama, was able to head home four months after her birth, Helen stayed at Franciscan Children’s until Wednesday.

Helen’s mother, Harriet Alexander, said it has been an overwhelming experience for her and her wife, Isabella.

“It’s been a long journey for us as a family,” Alexander said. “But, I think we’re feeling everything from joy and excitement.

“It’s amazing to see the girls together in the same house playing,” Alexander continued.

Alexander said the experience is also scary “because we’re bringing a really medically complex kid home and that comes with risks.

Helen suffers from a chronic lung disease.

She underwent respiratory, physical, occupational and speech therapies while in the hospital. Her mother said she hopes Helen being at home in North Falmouth with her twin sister will continue to make Helen stronger every day.

“I think that being home, she’s going to get stronger physically,” Alexander said. “She’s going to have us around. She’s going to have that normalcy of family life, and I think that’s really important for child development.”

Alexander said that, despite its difficulties, Helen’s journey has brought the whole family closer.

“It’s a hard journey and there are ups and there are downs like everybody will tell you,” Alexander said. “But it’s also really beautiful.”

“It’s a privilege to get to watch these girls develop and grow,” Alexander continued.

Some of Helen’s current favorite things include playing and having books read to her. Her mom said Helen can’t wait to do all of that with her sister.

