Baby girl mauled to death after getting too close to dog’s food bowl

(WHDH) — A baby girl was mauled to death by her dog after she got too close to its food bowl, according to a family friend.

A’Myrikal Jolynn Hull, 1, of Illinois, died earlier this month after she was attacked by her family’s pocket bully — an American pit bull and Patterdale terrier mix, The State-Journal-Register reported.

Hull was near the bowl and reached for the food when the dog suddenly bit her on the head, family friend Cory Painter told the newspaper.

“The baby walked by the dog as she was eating and reached for her food,” Painter said.

Painter noted that the dog acted out of character because the animal would routinely “eat snacks out of the baby’s hand.”

Hull was rushed to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The dog is now in the custody of Sangamon County Animal Control. It had been with the family for four years.

The incident remains under investigation.

