Baby gray seal back in the ocean after rehabbing at Mystic Aquarium clinic

(WHDH) — A baby gray seal is back home in the ocean after spending some time at the Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program clinic.

Burgee spent two months with the aquariums veterinarians and aminal care staff after he was spotted alone on a Stonington beach back in January unable to get back in the water.

“Our Animal Rescue Program extends a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to the Mason’s Island Community who sighted this pup when he stranded and called our animal rescue hotline,” says Dr. Allison Tuttle, Sr. Vice President of Zoological Operations at Mystic Aquarium. “Such community engagement and stewardship is what makes Mystic Aquarium’s rescue and outreach possible.”

The one-week-old pup arrived at the aquarium a short time later and experts say they believe his mother abandoned him after she was frightened by people and dogs walking in the area.

When he was admitted, Burgee weighed a healthy 30 pounds but still needed a great deal of nurturing before he could reenter the wild.

After over eight weeks of care and attention, Burgee’s weight nearly doubled to more than 55 pounds, allowing the rescue team to release him back into the open waters of Rhode Island safely.

This is the first animal release the aquarium clinic has been able to do since reopening in November.

