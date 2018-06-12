Baby hawk rescued after stopping traffic in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A baby red-tailed hawk stopped traffic in Cambridge Monday after falling out of its nest, police say.
The little hawk was found at the intersection of Second and Spring streets about 7 p.m.
Due to the injuries it sustained in a fall from a nearby nest, environmental police responded to the scene and safely removed the hawk from the area.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)