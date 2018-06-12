Baby hawk rescued after stopping traffic in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A baby red-tailed hawk stopped traffic in Cambridge Monday after falling out of its nest, police say.

The little hawk was found at the intersection of Second and Spring streets about 7 p.m.

Due to the injuries it sustained in a fall from a nearby nest, environmental police responded to the scene and safely removed the hawk from the area.

If u were wondering what was blocking the intersection at Second & Spring St at 7p, it was this beautiful baby red-tailed hawk. Due to potential injuries from a possible fall from a nearby nest, the @MAEnviroPolice was notified & the hawk was safely removed from the area. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/IguqZjPHUC — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) June 11, 2018

