BOSTON (WHDH) - A baby was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in Boston on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews responding to a report of an unresponsive infant on Michigan Avenue transported the baby to a local hospital, according to Boston police.
No additional information has been released.
