Baby hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest at Roxbury children’s center

BOSTON (WHDH) - A baby was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest at a children’s center in Roxbury on Friday morning, Boston police said.

Emergency crews responding to Children’s Services of Roxbury on Dudley Street around 9:30 a.m. transported the baby suffering from cardiac arrest to a local hospital.

Their current condition has not been released.

Boston police say this is not a criminal matter at this time.

