Baby hospitalized after showing up unresponsive to children’s center in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) – A baby suffering from cardiac arrest was hospitalized after showing up unresponsive to a children’s center in Roxbury on Friday morning.

The baby arrived unresponsive to Children’s Services of Roxbury on Dudley Street around 9:30 a.m. on a van contracted by the center, according to the CEO of Children’s Services of Roxbury.

Staff members reportedly brought the child inside and began administering CPR as they waited for an ambulance.

“I know that my staff reacted responsibly and honorably,” CEO of Children’s Services in Roxbury Sandra McCroom said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and his family.”

The baby was brought to Boston Medical Center, where her current condition has not been released.

The center serves 93 children. The CEO says parents are able to pick up their children but added that their kids are safe.

Boston police say this is not a criminal matter but it remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)