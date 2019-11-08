Baby hospitalized after showing up unresponsive to children’s center in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A baby suffering from cardiac arrest was hospitalized after showing up unresponsive to a children’s center in Roxbury on Friday morning.

The baby arrived unresponsive to Children’s Services of Roxbury on Dudley Street around 9:30 a.m. on a van contracted by the center, according to the CEO of Children’s Services of Roxbury.

Staff members reportedly brought the child inside and began administering CPR as they waited for an ambulance.

The baby was brought to a local hospital, where her current condition has not been released.

The center serves 93 children. The CEO says parents are able to pick up their children but added that their kids are safe.

Boston police say this is not a criminal matter but it remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

