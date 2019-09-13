Baby kangaroo emerges from mom’s pouch at Franklin Park Zoo

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new kangaroo joey recently made its debut at the Franklin Park Zoo’s Outback Trail exhibit.

The baby is estimated to be about 7-months-old and has been regularly spotted peeking out from its mother’s pouch, the zoo said in a press release.

It has not yet been named because its gender has not yet been revealed.

Zookeepers believe it “will be a few more weeks” before the little joey leaves the pouch to begin exploring on its own.

Kangaroo babies are born after a very short 30-35 day gestation and are about the size of a jelly bean, the zoo noted.

Joeys typically begin to emerge from the pouch for short periods at around 190 days, according to the zoo. They feed on their mother for up to a year but at about eight months will start to try solid food.

Four joeys have been born at the zoo since 2005.

They are only on display in their exhibit if it is 40 degrees or above, with little to no precipitation.

