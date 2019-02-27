SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio police say a suspected intoxicated driver crashed into a shopping cart in a parking lot, killing a baby who was sitting in the cart’s seat as her mother unloaded groceries.

David Lee Roy Fuentes remained jailed Wednesday on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. A police report says Fuentes’ truck careened into a discount store’s parking lot, smashed into the cart and caused the baby to “fly out of the shopping cart.”

The baby was identified by police as 1-year-old Corinna Tovar, who died at a hospital. Police say Fuentes’ vehicle also struck and injured a second person who was loading groceries into the vehicle next to Corinna’s mother.

Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on Fuentes’ behalf.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)