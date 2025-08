BOSTON (WHDH) - A baby owl was seen in West Roxbury.

The owlet was spotted sitting on the sidewalk on Centre Street.

Wildlife officials said if you ever encounter an owlet to not touch it.

If it seems injured, you are advised to contact animal control.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)