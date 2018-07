BOSTON (WHDH) - Seven baby African penguins stepped on the scale for their six-week weigh-in at the New England Aquarium Wednesday.

As small as two ounces at birth, the biggest penguin out of the seven now weighs four pounds. Soon they’ll be able to join the other penguins at the aquarium.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)