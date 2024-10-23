FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One little piglet is looking for a new home.

Framingham police said the piglet was abandoned by its owner.

The individual who found the pig called animal control but the agency is not equipped to care for livestock long-term.

Police said the piglet will be taken to the Animal Rescue League of Boston in Dedham and be put up for adoption.

