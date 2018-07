DEDHAM, MASS. (AP) - A raccoon was rescued from his perch atop a street sign in Dedham Monday, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.

Animal control was called to the scene and managed to get the little guy down from the sign and back on his way.

This little guy got stuck on top of a street sign. Animal Control got him down and sent him on his way. pic.twitter.com/ShJ0dzSIqK — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) July 3, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)