QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) — Police officers in Quincy made an unusual rescue Tuesday when they saved five adorable baby raccoons.

Police announced the rescue with a video posted to the department’s Twitter page:

It’s not every day we get to rescue 5 baby racoons. Adorable 😍 pic.twitter.com/JXZBQk8O95 — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) May 1, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)