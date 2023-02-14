SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A baby seal drew a crowd in Swampscott on Tuesday as it crawled onto a beach in town.

Swampscott police said Swampscott Animal Control cordoned off an area to let the seal rest.

Police asked onlookers to stay back and “take special care” with dogs off leash while animal control personnel worked with other local agencies.

“[E]ven a baby seal will defend itself and can cause significant injuries,” Swampscott police said.

The seal eventually made its way safely back to the ocean, according to police.

