BOSTON (WHDH) - A baby was rushed to the hospital Sunday morning after suffering life-threatening injuries in a fall in Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a baby in cardiac arrest at 10 Ashton St. around 8:30 a.m. assisted in rushing the baby to a nearby hospital, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox