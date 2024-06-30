BOSTON (WHDH) - A baby was rushed to the hospital Sunday morning after suffering life-threatening injuries in a fall in Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a baby in cardiac arrest at 10 Ashton St. around 8:30 a.m. assisted in rushing the baby to a nearby hospital, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

