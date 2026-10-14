WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A baby was taken to a local hospital after falling out of a second story window Wednesday morning in Westford.

Westford fire says it happened on Colonial Drive around 11:30 a.m.

Officials say the baby was taken to a hospital via helicopter.

There is no word yet on how the baby fell or what caused the incident.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)