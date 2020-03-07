Baby, teen victims of Ossipee fire still hospitalized

OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) — A baby and two teens remained hospitalized after an apartment building fire in Ossipee, but authorities say their conditions have improved.

About half of the 49 residents were home in the four-story, 15-unit building when fire broke out Thursday afternoon. Eight people were injured.

The state fire marshal said Friday that the fire started in an apartment on the third floor, but the cause has not yet been determined.

A 17-year-old girl, a 19-year-old woman and a one-month-old girl remain hospitalized. Their conditions have been upgraded to stable.

