Baby, toddler, 6 others hospitalized after NH apartment building catches fire

OSSIPEE, N.H. (WHDH) - Eight people were hospitalized, including a baby and a toddler, after an apartment building caught on fire in Ossipee, New Hampshire on Thursday.

Firefighters responding to multiple 911 calls about people trapped inside a burning apartment building at 455 Route 16 just after noon found heavy flames coming from the third-floor of the four-story, 15-unit building.

Three occupants had jumped from windows on the third and fourth floors and two children were dropped from the upper windows, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Firefighters, police officers and civilians helped evacuate the rest of the building. One person was rescued using a ground ladder.

Three victims were transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, including a 1-month-old girl in critical condition, as well as a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old girl, both with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Two of those victims were taken via medical helicopter, while the third was transported in an ambulance.

Five others were transported to Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, including a 2-year-old girl, a 23-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman, a 50-year-old woman, and a 53-year-old man.

The victims suffered injuries from jumping, as well as smoke inhalation, officials said.

A total of 49 people occupy the building, with about half of those residents being home at the time of the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi is reminding residents to make sure their smoke alarms are in working order, and to keep exits clear and available for use, including windows and secondary doors.

