Baby white rhino gets name, frolics in mud at San Diego zoo

Southern White Rhino Calf Conceived Through Artificial Insemination Bonding Well with Its Mother at San Diego Zoo Safari Park A 4-day-old female southern white rhino calf bonds with her mother at the Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Eleven year-old Amani, gave birth to the healthy calf Nov. 21, 2019, at 12:56 a.m. in the barn at the Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center The birth of this calf marks the conservation organization’s second rhino born following hormone-induced ovulation and artificial insemination. This calf’s birth also is a milestone as she is the 100th southern white rhino born at the Safari Park. Artificial insemination of southern white rhinos has rarely been successful; this is only the second successful artificial insemination birth of a southern white rhino in North America. The first was Edward, born to mom, Victoria, at the Safari Park’s Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center on July 28 of this year. The artificial insemination and successful birth of the rhino calf is not only a historic event for San Diego Zoo Global, but it represents a critical step in the organization’s ongoing work to develop the scientific knowledge required to genetically recover the northern white rhino, a distant subspecies of the southern white rhino. Only two northern white rhinos currently remain on Earth and, unfortunately, both are female. San Diego Zoo Global has a history of expertise with rhino species. With the birth of this calf, there have now been 100 southern white rhinos born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, in addition to births of 74 greater one-horned rhinos and 14 black rhinos at the Safari Park. The challenges associated with limited gene pools and severely reduced numbers facing Javan rhinos, Sumatran rhinos and northern white rhinos mean that some form of assisted reproduction may be their only hope for the future. Amani and her calf will remain in their private habitat for an undisclosed period of time, to allow t

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A white rhino born last month at San Diego Zoo Safari Park has been named Future for what the calf represents to rhino conservation worldwide, officials said.

The baby is bonding with her mother and frolicking in a maternity yard left wet by recent storms.

“Future’s new favorite thing is mud,” zookeeper Marco Zeno said. “She sees a puddle and she wants to roll in it!”

Future is the 100th southern white rhino to be born at the park and the second conceived through artificial insemination. The first, Edward, was born to a different mother in July.

The zoo births using frozen sperm are part of efforts to develop knowledge needed to save a subspecies called the northern white rhino, officials said. Only two currently remain and both are female.

Several other rhino species also are being pushed to toward extinction.

Future was born Nov. 21 to an 11-year-old mother named Amani.

At 19 days old, the baby weighed 193 pounds (88 kilograms). She could weigh 20 times that when fully grown.

Rhinos typically coat themselves with a thick layer of mud that helps act as a sunscreen and bug repellent, and helps to keep them cool.

”Future is not only exhibiting natural rhino behavior, she appears to be having a ton of fun doing it,” Zeno said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)