Baby’s body found in portable cooler on side of road

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a baby’s body was found in a portable cooler bag on the side of a Georgia road.

News outlets report the newborn’s body was found Sunday afternoon. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said the cooler had been on the side of a road for several days, and possibly up to a week.

Sgt. Stewart Smith says the sex of the baby could not be determined immediately.

Authorities say an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

