Baby’s face lights up with joy when her hearing aids are turned on for 1st time

HARROGATE, England (WHDH) — A video of a baby girl is going viral of the moment her hearing aids were turned on for the first time.

The mother in the video says, “Okay so just turned your heating on, can you say hello to everybody?”

That was when the baby’s face lit up with joy as she started swaying her arms around and making adorable noises.

The baby’s parents say they learned about her hearing difficulties after she failed a newborn hearing test.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)