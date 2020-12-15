Babysitter facing murder charge in death of 2-year-old girl

(WHDH) — A babysitter was arrested last week on a charge of murder in connection with the death of a 2-year-old girl who was in her care, authorities announced Tuesday.

Kirstie Flood, 29, of Georgia, is facing charges including murder, malice murder, aggravated battery, and cruelty to a child, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Officers responding to a call for an unresponsive child at a home on Monterey Parkway in Sandy Springs on Dec. 9 found a young girl who was in immediate need of medical treatment, police said.

The child was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy reportedly revealed that the child suffered severe injuries that caused her death.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Sandy Springs police at 770-551-3313.

An investigation remains ongoing.

