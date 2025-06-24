RYE, N.H. (WHDH) - A bride-to-be was whale watching during her bachelorette party off the coast of New Hampshire, when the group spotted a massive 25-foot basking shark in the water.

Morgan Irons, the bachelorette, says her future father and sister-in-law took the group out for the day.

While basking sharks are harmless to humans, Irons says she’s afraid of sharks and didn’t know what to do when the group spotted it.

“I was shocked,” said Irons. “I was scared at first, but I think everybody being so brave and going to the front of the boat made me feel a little bit more comfortable, but I just didn’t know what type of shark it was. Not that it even matters, a shark is a shark to me, so I was very fearful. I made sure all of my limbs were inside the boat, but yeah, I had an amazing view.”

On their way back, the group says they saw a second shark, and say it was fitting that it happened during the 50th anniversary celebration for the movie “Jaws.”

