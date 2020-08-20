BOSTON (WHDH) - An Irish pub and sports bar owned by Dropkick Murphy’s frontman Ken Casey in Boston’s Back Bay has closed its doors for good.

Casey announced Wednesday that McGreevy’s on Boylston Street permanently closed the following 12 years in business due to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was an honor to be a part of unearthing such an important part of Boston baseball history,” Casey wrote in an Instagram post. “In addition to being Boston’s original Baseball bar it was the hang out for some of our favorite dropkick murphys fans.”

He added that the bar’s staff will be able to move to Yellow Door Taqueria in Dorchester and the South End, as well as Lower Mills Tavern in Dorchester.

Another popular restaurant in Boston will be closing its doors at the end of the month after the pandemic wreaked havoc on the economy.

Cheers announced earlier this week that they will be closing its Faneuil Hall Marketplace location on Aug. 30.

