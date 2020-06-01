Back Bay liquor store sees damages in six figures after riots

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston shop owners are cleaning up, saying they’ve lost thousands of dollars in merchandise from looting following a large, peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd last night.

Several stores and were broken into and looted after the protest, which drew thousands condemning Floyd’s death after Minneapolis police knelt on his neck.

Sal DiGirolamo, the owner of Wild Duck Wine and Spirits in the Back Bay, said surveillance footage showed dozens of people – including people he recognized as customers — stealing liquor from his store after breaking in.

DiGirolamo said he estimated the losses at $100,000 to $200,000.

