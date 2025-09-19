BOSTON (WHDH) - When Phillip Eng took over the MBTA two years ago, America’s oldest subway system was in a state of disrepair.

A string of safety issues, including runaway trains, derailments, and a fire on the Orange Line that made national headlines, had sparked talk of a federal takeover.

Eng was tasked with turning the T around in April of 2023, and says that meant going back to basics.

“From day one it was about rebuilding our work force, starting to fix our infrastructure, and to handle some critical safety hires, ” Eng said.

Since taking the helm of the embattled agency, Eng says it’s been full speed ahead. The MBTA has replaced 250,000 feet of new track, and for the first time in two decades is slow zone free, eliminating 220 speed restrictions.

“In my first six months we’d fix two speed restrictions and three would pop up,” Eng said. “It was a game of whack-a-mole. We had to be aggressive.”

Shutdowns test riders’ patience

Despite the progress, problems continue to surface. Just last week, a power issue at South Station snarled Thursday’s commute, forcing red line riders onto shuttle buses. Regular partial shutdowns on subway lines remain another source of frustration.

“It’s a little erratic trying to figure out which lines are going to be shut down from where,” Green Line rider Emily Brown said.

Eng, who rides the blue line, has dealt with these shutdowns firsthand. He says they’re essential to keep up with maintenance work, but insists the agency is working to make them less disruptive. The T has reduced the number of extended shutdowns from 23 in 2024 to seven so far this year.

“For every rider, I want them to know that these shutdowns are really meant to make sure we get in, get the work done, get out, and then allow them to have a regular trip,” Eng said. “I think the short term pain is far better than living with a speed restriction for years.”

Safety and federal scrutiny

Even as service improves, other challenges remain. In a letter to the T, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy is calling for the MBTA to outline how it’s reducing crime and improving safety, or risk losing federal funding. He pointed to recent incidents making headlines, including an elderly woman who was thrown off an MBTA bus in Roxbury this month.

“People traveling on the MBTA system to reach their jobs, education, healthcare, and other critical services need to feel secure and travel in a safe environment free from crime and threatening encounters with drug addicts or the mentally ill,” Duffy wrote in a letter to the T.

In a statement, Eng said safety is at the center of the agency’s work, writing, “We look forward to providing the requested information and we’ll continue to demonstrate the significant progress that we’ve made working with the FTA.”

Those safety concerns have also fueled speculation about a federal takeover of South Station. The Trump Administration hinted at the idea last month, pointing to issues with crime and cleanliness.

Eng acknowledged that many unhoused people often seek shelter in the station, especially during severe weather, but said he trusts transit and Amtrak police to connect them with services they need. He also questioned whether the federal government has the legal authority to intervene.

“I don’t envision that they will take this over at this point,” Eng said. “I don’t believe they have the legal authority, and I really do have a lot of trust in our own police agencies here.”

Fare enforcement crackdown

Secretary Duffy’s letter also raised concerns about fare evasion, something the T has started cracking down on. Last week the MBTA began deploying a new fleet of enforcement officers at stations and on trains. Some riders say they haven’t noticed a difference.

“I heard about the farechecks, but it’s the same on the E line. The doors are always open and people just walk right in,” said Green Line rider David Hallowes.

Riders caught skipping fares are issued citations and required to pay a fine of up to $100 for repeated offenses. Fares account for about 15% of the MBTA’s operating revenue, so Eng says improving compliance is essential. But the General Manager doesn’t expect enforcement to be fool-proof right away.

“This is not just a one time fix. This has to be a cultural shift, because we’ve allowed this practice to happen for so long,” Eng said. “Whether it’s $2.40 for a train ticket, or $1.70 for a bus ticket, those add up. In many ways, they’re not taking from the MBTA, they’re taking from their fellow riders.”

Looking ahead

Despite the challenges, Eng says he remains focused on improving operations, and that includes delivering on something riders have long asked for: late night service. As part of the fall 2025 service schedule, all train lines and eight bus routes are running one hour later on Fridays and Saturdays. Eng says this program will continue as long as the MBTA has the funding to support it.

Eng’s commitment to building a better T for future generations has earned him the nickname “Train Daddy Eng.” Though reluctant to embrace the spotlight, Eng says the support he’s received has been inspiring—including from a group of younger riders, demanding some face time with the man in charge.

“Just yesterday I was walking out of my apartment and a group of 12 year olds stopped me. One by one, they all asked for a picture—which was really heartwarming,” he said. “We’re building a system for the people we serve today, but we’re building a system for the future generations. And those kids that I saw last night are the future generations

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)