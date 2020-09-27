Back the Blue, Black Lives Matter demonstators face off in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Pro-police and Black Lives Matter demonstrators faced off Sunday, shouting across the street at each other in Mansfield.

Dianne Stark said she came out to show support for their local police department.

“The police are doing a great job, it’s a hard job, and they put their life on the line every day, and we need to back them and support them,” Stark said.

Protestor Phoebe Whitwell said she came out to support Black Lives Matter and said the lack of charges against officers who killed Breonna Taylor last week showed the movement’s importance.

“Black lives are under attack right now, that’s what has really been demonstrated I think with the ruling this week,” Whitwell said. “It’s a reminder for everyone that Black lives are under attack are under jeopardy, so it’s important for us to keep showing up consistently and saying that Black lives matter.”

