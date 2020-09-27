Back the Blue rally, counterprotest underway in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of residents in Mansfield who organized a Back the Blue rally in support of police on Sunday morning and were met with a counterprotest.

Organizers say the rally is meant to support members of law enforcement, but counterprotesters say some of the messages are anti-Black Lives Matter.

One organizer said she is willing to hear what the counterprotesters have to say. Some of the counterprotesters said they showed up in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)