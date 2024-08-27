Back to school can mean back to stress for students.

As kids return to class, they can deal with the stress and anxiety they may be feeling by taking a breath.

7NEWS spoke to instructors at Down Under School of Yoga in Newton who said breathing exercises can be an important tool for children of all ages. Those breaths can help children calm themselves and become aware of their emotions, which is the first step to processing emotions.

This skill is often called mindfulness and experts say it can help children as young as three stay mentally healthy.

The CDC endorses mindfulness for children, saying it can help them “be more in control of their feelings and actions.”

If you would like to start practicing mindfulness with your child, there are some short breathing exercises online that you can try:

Breathing Exercises for Kids for Calm and Focus

Breathing exercises for kids

