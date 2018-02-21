Back wall of house comes crashing down in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WHDH) — Part of a house in Newburyport crumbled to pieces Wednesday night, leaving the back of the house completely open.

The collapse happened on Merrimac Street at around 6 p.m. Neighbors told 7News they heard a big bang and were concerned someone may be inside.

“That’s why we were worried, that maybe somebody was in there,” said Carol McPherson. “We saw lights at night every now and then.”

The house dates back to the 1700s. While no one lives there, officials said the owner of the property sometimes stays there. They were not there during the collapse and nobody was injured.

It is unclear if the rest of the house is structurally sound. Crews will inspect the house Thursday to determine if it can be repaired or if it needs to be torn down.

