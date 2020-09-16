EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - In-person classes for students in grades 6 through 12 at Easton Public Schools will be delayed due to a backorder of air purifiers.

The air purifier manufacturer notified school officials late Monday that their order for Easton Middle School and Oliver Ames High School will be delayed to the beginning of next week due to a worldwide supply chain issue, Superintendent Dr. Lisha Cabral wrote in an announcement to students and families.

Students in grades 6 through 12 will have fully remote classes from Thursday until next Wednesday, with a hybrid schedule resuming on Sept. 24.

This does not effect students in preschool through 5th grade, whose schools have undergone installations of water coolers and air purifiers, along with systems checks and flushes, Cabral wrote. Their hybrid schedules remain the same.

“We have been assured by our HVAC engineers that ALL six buildings are safe at this time despite the delay of air purifiers to two of the schools,” Cabral continued. “However, we will use this time to consult further with the engineers to ensure that our high standards for safety are met. We understand this is an inconvenience and may cause significant scheduling issues for families.”

The air purifiers supply chain issue also affected Lowell Public Schools.

Superintendent Joel Boyd announced Tuesday that students in grades 1 through 12 who were scheduled for in-person learning starting on Thursday — and are not assigned to substantially separate special education programs — will begin the school year in a remote learning setting due to a lack of air purifiers.

