BOSTON (WHDH) - A backpack-a-thon was held in Dorchester on Saturday aimed at equipping local kids with everything they’ll need to get off on the right foot this upcoming school year.

Beth Israel and Bowdoin Street Health Center organized the event, which distributed more than 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to area kids.

“Today is about community healing, bringing people together, celebrating summer, celebrating being outside, and being outside safely,” said Ella Froggatt of the Bowdoin Street Health Center.

And those taking home bags were extremely grateful for the support.

“This is showing me real love. My heart is pure love,” one participant said.

And with inflation and other economic factors, organizers say the need is great.

“It’s awesome,” said Kynndal Martin, a community health worker. “The just keep coming and coming, pouring in, so everybody is showing me love and I’m showing them love back, everything is free.”

Bowdoin Street Health Center says they’re hoping to do another backpack-a-thon in Dorchester before the end of the summer.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)