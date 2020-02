Brian Littrell, from left, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough, of Backstreet Boys, greet the audience after performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - They’re back! The Backstreet Boys on Monday announced a 2020 world tour that includes a stop in Massachusetts.

The iconic 1990s pop band will perform at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The band’s “DNA World Tour” also includes a show in Hartford, Connecticut, in July.

