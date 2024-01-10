CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A bus stop bench in Cambridge is giving some residents a headache – and others a sore neck.

The bench, on Mt. Auburn Street, was installed facing away from the street rather than towards the roadway, leaving those waiting with an eye on the bushes rather than keeping a lookout for their bus.

“It’s like going to the movie theater and having it face away from the screen,” said MBTA rider Arthur Hughes.

A spokesperson for the city said some benches are intentionally installed backwards to fit in certain spaces, but this bench’s positioning was a mistake; the bench markers were placed incorrectly by a city employee.

The city plans to fix the bench during better stretch of weather.

