DERBY, Vt. (AP) — The Border Patrol is investigating after a home security camera on a man’s property on the U.S.-Canadian border recorded a minivan illegally entering Vermont from Quebec.

The video recorded around 10:30 a.m. Saturday showed three men trying unsuccessfully to move a granite block that marks the border in the backyard of camera owner Alain De La Bruere, of Derby.

De La Bruere told MyNBC5.com that most of the blocks are fixed in place, but the men managed to move one of the blocks at the edge of his yard and drive into the United States. The car was later found abandoned in a Wal-Mart parking lot in Derby.

De La Bruere said Monday he’s lived at the location on the border for about two years. On one other occasion he spotted people trying to cross illegally in his yard, but they returned to Canada after he confronted them.

A neighbor called authorities on Saturday because De La Bruere was not home at the time.

The area around Derby and the Canadian community across the border, Stanstead, Quebec, is well-known for illegal border crossings.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)