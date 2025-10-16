BOSTON (WHDH) - A bacteria advisory has been lifted for the Charles River in the lead-up to the “Head of the Charles” rowing competition.

On Tuesday, the Department of Public Health collected samples at four points along the river.

Officials say near Magazine Beach and the BU DeWolfe Boathouse, bacteria and toxin levels tested low enough in two consecutive tests that the advisory was no longer needed.

No parts for the “Head of the Charles” regatta course are under advisory. Areas closer to downtown also tested below the threshold but still need a second round of testing before the advisory can be lifted.

