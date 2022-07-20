WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Coes Reservoir, also called Binienda Beach, in Worcester, closed Wednesday due to the presence of bacteria, according to city officials.

The City of Worcester advises that everyone should stay out of the water, and stop boat use and fishing due to the cyanobacteria containing surface scums.

Cyanobacteria are naturally occurring, but can be harmful in high densities.

On July 20, the city identified the scum along the shoreline of the reservoir as a type of cyanobacteria that can produce toxins.

The city warns that if you or your pet have come into contact with surface scums, wash off immediately with fresh water and contact a vet if a pet has ingested any of the scums.

Officials said that the reservoir will remain closed until further testing is conducted.

