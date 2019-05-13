DES MOINES, Iowa (WHDH) — A bacterial disease that can be transmitted from infected dogs to humans and other animals has been confirmed at a commercial breeding facility in Central Iowa.

State veterinarian Dr. Jeff Kaisand confirmed multiple cases of Canine Brucellosis originating from a small dog breeding facility in Marion County, Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

The department is notifying those who have custody of the exposed dogs.

The zoonotic bacterial disease can be spread through contaminated reproductive fluids.

Dog breeders, veterinary staff and anyone who comes in contact with blood, tissues and fluids during the birthing process may be at higher risk of contracting the disease and should consult their primary care physician, the department said.

Those who have recently acquired a new, small-breed dog from Marion County is encouraged to contact their veterinarian.

Officials also urge people to always wash their hands after handling animals.

