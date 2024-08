DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The man known as the “Bad Breath Rapist” learned his fate in court Thursday.

Tuen Lee was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison.

He was convicted of kidnapping and raping a young woman in Quincy in 2005.

Lee fled the state during his trial in 2017; he was arrested in California earlier this year.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)