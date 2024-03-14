A crash at a notoriously dangerous intersection in Medfield sent one driver to the hospital Wednesday.

That driver’s car, a red SUV, was struck by a landscaping truck Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Route 27 and West Street, sending both vehicles into the front yard of a preschool.

The owner of that preschool, The Goddard School of Medfield, said she was in her office at the time of the crash, which caused the room to shake so noticeably she worried something had happened to the building.

Firefighters told 7News that an off duty firefighter and a nurse who were nearby rushed to help the trapped driver of the SUV. After escaping the car the driver was flown to a nearby hospital.

Parents and school employees said the intersection is known to be dangerous, with the school owner saying it’s “not the first time” she’s seen something similar here in her 16 years at the school.

“It is a dangerous intersection,” said one parent who has children at the school. “We’ve come here for the last seven years with kids, and there does happen to be a lot of accidents.”

Given the proximity to the school, that parent said he thought of how different the situation could have been if it were him, with two car seats in the second row.

“It could be a horrible story in the news right now, but luckily there were no passengers, and hopefully the driver of the SUV is okay,” he said.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)