SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville students won’t be able to go to the town’s central library after school.

The library is closing for a few hours in the middle of the day because of some bad behavior.

City councilors said there has been a pattern of serious, disruptive, and sometimes dangerous incidents involving students.

Officials said staff and people who use the library are concerned for their safety.

